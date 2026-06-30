Beed: Vilas Ghule Murder Case Takes New Turn After Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment & Blackmail | Crime (Representative Image)

Beed: The investigation into the murder of Vilas Ghule has taken a fresh turn after a woman claimed that the incident was the result of prolonged sexual harassment, blackmail and threats allegedly carried out by Ghule and his friend, Umesh Mane.

Addressing the media, the woman alleged that Umesh Mane had sexually assaulted her after giving her chocolates laced with intoxicating substances. She claimed that he recorded objectionable videos of her and later used them to repeatedly blackmail and sexually exploit her by threatening to circulate the videos on social media.

The woman further alleged that Vilas Ghule, a close associate of Mane, supported him and threatened to kill her family if she disclosed the alleged abuse to anyone.

According to her, she used to visit Mane's flour mill in Takli to grind grain. She claimed that during one such visit, Mane drugged her and secretly recorded obscene videos. She alleged that he continued to blackmail and assault her whenever she resisted.

The woman also claimed that on June 3, Ghule allegedly pressured her to have physical relations with him. When she refused, he threatened to kill her husband and children, she alleged.

She further claimed that later that night, Ghule and Mane came to her house, abused her family and issued death threats. According to her, some of her relatives and villagers later went to a nearby hotel to speak with the two men, but they were allegedly attacked with glass bottles and bricks.

The woman alleged that during the ensuing scuffle, her father retaliated in self-defence. She claimed that Ghule sustained a stab injury to his abdomen during the fight and later died while undergoing treatment.

Following the woman's allegations, questions have been raised over whether the police investigation could examine possible aspects of self-defence as well as the allegations of sexual exploitation and blackmail. However, the police have not announced any change in the sections invoked in the case.

The woman also alleged that despite repeated attempts, the police did not register her complaints.

Responding to the allegations, Police Inspector Swapnil Unawane denied the claims. Speaking to the media, he said the woman had never approached the police station to lodge a formal complaint.

He added that the police station has digital facilities for registering complaints online and that official records show no complaint from the woman was received at either the Beed or Kaij police stations.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.