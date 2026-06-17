Beed: 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted In Kaij, Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational photo

Beed: A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and brutally sexually assaulted in a village within Kaij tehsil. The accused attacked her under the pretext of marriage. The incident took place on the night of June 2 and has sparked widespread outrage across the region.

The Kaij police have registered a case of rape against the suspect. They have also booked him under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the survivor lives with her family in Kaij tehsil. Her home does not have a toilet facility, so she went outside around 11:30 pm on June 2. While she was walking along the road, a tractor approached her. She stepped aside to let the vehicle pass.

However, the tractor driver stopped his vehicle and blocked her path. He allegedly expressed his love for her and demanded that she marry him. When the minor rejected his proposal, the accused forcefully dragged her into a nearby field. The girl tried to shout for help, but the accused gagged her mouth with a handkerchief. He then tied both her hands tightly with a rope and assaulted her.

Before fleeing the crime scene, the attacker untied the gag. He explicitly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The traumatised minor managed to untie her hands and walked back home. She remained silent for days out of sheer fear.

The matter finally came to light on Saturday, June 13. The survivor gathered enough courage and narrated the horrific ordeal to her aunt. Her family immediately went to the police station to report the crime.

Based on the survivor's formal complaint, the police identified the accused as Dnyaneshwar Thombre. He is a tractor driver and a resident of Thombre Vasti in Daradwadi.

A senior police official confirmed that they booked the accused under relevant sections of the law, including rape and the POCSO Act. Police Sub-Inspector Laxman Kirtane is currently leading the investigation. The police are now conducting mandatory medical examinations and recording statements before a magistrate.