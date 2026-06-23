Nine Booked In Beed Murder Case; Two Arrested, Seven Absconding | Representative Photo

Beed: Police have booked nine persons in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man in Kaij tehsil, arresting two accused while launching a search for the remaining seven.

Vilas Navnath Ghule, a resident of Takli village in Kaij tehsil, was allegedly stabbed on June 20 after he intervened in a quarrel near his village. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai on June 21.

Following Ghule's death, his relatives and villagers staged a late-night road blockade, demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved. The protest led to tension in the area as demonstrators sought swift police action.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Ramesh Navnath Ghule, Kaij Police registered Crime No. 392/2026 against nine persons under sections related to murder and other offences.

The accused have been identified as Babasaheb Guruba Kadam, Mangesh Guruba Kadam, Rameshwar Gaikwad, Shubham Rambhau Gaikwad, Bhaiyyasaheb Gaikwad, Ajay alias Bankat Kadam, Navnath Parsaram Kadam, Deepak Parsaram Kadam and Santosh Narhari Kadam.

Police have arrested Babasaheb Guruba Kadam and Santosh Narhari Kadam. A local court has remanded both accused to police custody until June 28.

Police teams are conducting searches to trace and arrest the remaining absconding accused. The investigation is underway under the supervision of the investigating officer.