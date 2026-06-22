Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Stabbed To Death While Trying To Stop Fight In Kaij; Villagers Demand Arrests | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while trying to intervene in a fight in Takli village of Kaij tehsil on Saturday night.

The incident has triggered outrage among villagers, who gathered at the Kaij police station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night (June 20) near a hotel on the Kaij road, where a dispute had broken out among a group of individuals. Vilas Navnath Ghule (27), a resident of Takli village, reportedly stepped in to defuse the altercation.

However, instead of the fight being resolved, Ghule was allegedly assaulted by some of those involved and repeatedly stabbed with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital, Ambajogai, for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning despite medical efforts.

Read Also 30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rods Over Old Rivalry In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following news of his death, angry villagers assembled at the Kaij police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Family members and relatives reportedly refused to take custody of the body until the accused were apprehended.

Police have launched an investigation and are conducting a search for the suspects. Further details are awaited.