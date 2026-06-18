30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rods Over Old Rivalry In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods and sticks over an old rivalry in Phulambri taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Tuesday night. Police have arrested all six accused in connection with the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Vilas Kakaji Ghait, a resident of Narla village. A case has been registered at Wadod Bazar Police Station based on a complaint filed by his mother, Ankitabai Ghait.

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Yogesh Sanjay Olekar, Priyanka Yogesh Tupe, Manohar Govind Tupe, Satish Anna Olekar, Khadoba Sanjay Olekar and Haridas Agaji Olekar, allegedly stopped Vilas on the Narla Phata-Narla village road at around 8 pm and assaulted him with iron rods and sticks. They allegedly fled the spot after leaving him seriously injured.

A passerby noticed Vilas lying in a pool of blood and alerted his family members and the police. He was rushed to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the attack was the result of an old dispute between Vilas and one of the accused, Priyanka Tupe. Further investigation is underway.