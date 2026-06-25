Saurav Sonawane Denies Allegations In Vilas Ghule Murder Case, Demands SIT Probe | Sourced

Beed: Saurav Sonawane, son of Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane, has denied all allegations against him in connection with the murder of Vilas Ghule, calling them politically motivated. This is his first public response since his name surfaced in the case.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sonawane described Ghule's murder as "extremely unfortunate and condemnable" and said those responsible should face strict legal action.

"The murder of Vilas Ghule is a deeply unfortunate and wrongful incident. The guilty must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. However, the allegations levelled against me are politically motivated," he said.

Sonawane also demanded that the case be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying it would ensure a fair and impartial probe and help establish the facts surrounding the case without any political influence.

"The truth must come out. I am ready to co-operate with any investigation and face any inquiry," he added.

His statement comes amid an ongoing police investigation into the murder of Vilas Ghule, in which nine persons have been booked. Two accused have been arrested so far, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects. Sonawane's name has figured in the political discourse surrounding the case, prompting his clarification and demand for an SIT probe.

Reiterating his stand, Sonawane said he has full faith in the judicial process and urged that the investigation be conducted transparently so that the real culprits are brought to justice. He also appealed against drawing premature conclusions until the investigation is completed. The police investigation into the Vilas Ghule murder case is currently underway, and officials have not made any statement linking Sonawane to the crime beyond the allegations that he has denied.