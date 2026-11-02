Beed: Urdu Schools, Teachers Urged To Avail Themselves Of Academy Schemes | Sourced

Beed: Syed Haseen Akhtar, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Urdu Academy, Mumbai, has urged minority Urdu schools, teachers and students to take advantage of the various schemes offered by the Academy to promote educational development.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Maharashtra State Urdu Academy at Azad Hind Semi-English Urdu School in Kazi Nagar, Beed, to mark Reading Inspiration Day, celebrated across the country on the birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

As part of the programme, headmasters and teachers from Urdu-, Marathi- and English-medium schools across Beed district were felicitated with certificates of appreciation for their participation in the observance of Reading Inspiration Day.

The certificates were presented by Syed Haseen Akhtar, Bharatiya Janata Party state general secretary Saleem Jahangir, CET Cell organiser Khatib Misbhulabdedin, social worker Farooq Maniyar, Dr Shaikh Feroz and institution secretary Shaikh Musa.

Addressing the gathering, Akhtar called upon schools, teachers and students to make effective use of the Academy's various schemes to strengthen educational development. He also provided details of the initiatives offered by the Urdu Academy.

Saleem Jahangir said members of the minority community should take advantage of various schemes launched by the Central and Maharashtra governments to promote social and educational progress.

Around 50 schools participated in the programme. Among those present were cluster heads Shaikh Salma, Shaikh Rashid, Osman Khan, Shaikh Jaleel, Aleem Momin, Quazi Mushahed, Shaikh Azam, Momin Najeeb, Hasanat Baig, Imran Baig, Mohammed Khalil, Shamsul Khatib and Shaikh Akhtar.

On behalf of the school, Syed Avez and Shaikh Razzaq felicitated the dignitaries. The organisers expressed hope that the Urdu Academy's schemes would benefit schools, teachers and students across Beed district.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to teachers.