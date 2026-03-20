Beed: Truck Rams Into Stationary Car In Dharur Ghat; 6 Injured, 1 Critical | Sourced

Beed: Six persons were injured, and one of them is said to be critical, when a truck and a stationary car collided in Dharur ghat on the Telgaon-Dharur road on Thursday night.

According to police reports, a truck laden with sugar (MH-38-D-6688) was descending the steep inclines of the ghat. The driver allegedly lost control while navigating a sharp curve, leading the heavy vehicle to ram into a stationary car positioned in the opposite lane.

The impact was so massive that both vehicles sustained extensive structural damage. The sound of the crash triggered immediate panic among nearby residents and passing motorists.

Local residents were the first to reach the site, launching immediate rescue efforts to assist those trapped in the wreckage. Police and emergency medical teams arrived shortly after to extricate the victims.

One victim is currently battling for life in a critical state.

All injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical intervention.

Local citizens and frequent commuters have expressed growing outrage over the delayed widening of this 12-kilometre stretch. With sharp curves, narrow passes, and a lack of adequate safety barriers, the "death trap" reputation of the ghat continues to grow as heavy vehicle traffic increases.