Beed Traffic Police Crack Down On Modified Silencers; 13 Seized

Modified Silencers Come Under Scanner In Beed; 13 Bullet Silencers Seized | Sourced

Beed: The district traffic police have launched a crackdown on motorcycle owners using modified silencers that produce deafening sounds and cause inconvenience to residents on city roads.

As part of a special drive conducted on Sunday, the traffic police seized modified silencers fitted on 13 Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from the Mane Complex and Siddhivinayak Complex areas.

The action was carried out on the directions of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh. The special drive was conducted between 5pm and 7pm under the supervision of District Traffic Branch in-charge Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Suresh Narwade and Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Jadhavar.

Police said complaints about loud, disruptive noise from motorcycles fitted with modified silencers had increased in the district. Taking note of these complaints, the Traffic Branch has launched a special campaign against vehicles fitted with such silencers.

Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil, Police Constables Ajinath Munde, Trimbak Kudke and Ganesh Talekar, Police Naik Sachin Sarnikar, Police Personnel Santosh More, Wasim Shaikh and Sanjay Tule, along with Shivajinagar Police Sub-Inspector Machhindra Rakh, Limbaji Mahanor, Sachin Waghmare, Aniket Ghule and Police Driver Datta Kadam, participated in the drive.