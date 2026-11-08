Beed: Tiger Kills Farmer In Ashti, Drags Body 500 Metres

Beed: Tiger Crosses Into Ashti, Forest Officials Issue Advisory | Sourced

Beed: A 38-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in the forest range of Ashti tehsil on Saturday morning. The animal attacked him from behind and dragged his body nearly 500 metres into dense scrubland, triggering panic in neighbouring villages.

The deceased has been identified as Devidas, alias Pintu Manik Takale, a resident of Takale Vasti near Deolali (Panachi) in Ashti tehsil.

According to local residents, Takale had gone to the nearby Sonipathar hillock around 8.30am to collect fodder for his cattle. While he was cutting grass, the tiger attacked him from behind, inflicting fatal injuries to his neck and torso before dragging his body nearly half a kilometre into the thick undergrowth.

The incident came to light when Takale's son arrived at the hillock shortly afterwards to help carry the fodder home. He found pools of blood and drag marks leading deeper into the scrubland. Alarmed by the sight, he rushed back to alert the villagers.

Armed with sticks and axes, a group of villagers hurried to the spot. Hearing the approaching crowd, the tiger abandoned the body and disappeared into the dense undergrowth. The villagers found Takale dead with severe injuries caused by the attack.

Forest officials said a tiger had been captured on camera traps near Bhurewadi, along the Patoda-Ashti border, just last week.

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A specialised tracking team led by Ashti Range Forest Officer (RFO) Amol Munde, along with foresters Dattatraya Jaybhaye, Laxman Tagad and Ashok Kale, cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

"Our team is at the spot securing pugmarks, claw scratches, and hair strands for scientific verification," RFO Amol Munde said. "In the meantime, we strongly urge villagers and farmers to stay clear of forested fringes and hilly tracts until combing operations are completed."