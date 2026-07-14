Beed: Teacher Found Dead In Ambajogai; Post-Mortem Rules Out Foul Play | Sourced

Beed: The body of a school teacher found at Tathagat Chowk in Ambajogai town early on Monday triggered concern among local residents before a medical examination confirmed that the death was due to natural causes.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Karpe (41).

According to the Ambajogai City Police, the body was discovered at Tathagat Chowk in the early hours of Monday, prompting police to rush to the spot and begin an investigation. The discovery of the body at a busy public square initially created anxiety among residents, with the exact cause of death remaining unclear.

During the preliminary investigation, police recovered a ticket for a private bus from the shirt pocket of the deceased. While the initial circumstances led investigators to suspect that the death might have resulted from an accident, police also examined CCTV footage from cameras installed at and around the junction to establish the sequence of events.

However, following the post-mortem examination, doctors concluded that Karpe died due to liver cirrhosis, ruling out earlier suspicions of an accidental or suspicious death.

In a statement, the Ambajogai City Police said the medical examination confirmed liver cirrhosis as the cause of death. Police added that the investigation had been carried out in accordance with the medical findings.