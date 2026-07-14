Pune: Video Captures Exact Moment Truck Rams Into Warkaris Near Jejuri, Killing Three Women | Sourced

Pune: A shocking video has surfaced showing the exact moment a truck accompanying the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession veered into a group of Warkaris on the Saswad–Jejuri Road, killing three women and injuring seven others. The accident occurred on Monday morning near the Belsar Toll Plaza in Pune district.

The newly emerged footage shows the truck suddenly swerving into the devotees walking as part of the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage. Within seconds, the vehicle ploughs into the group, leaving several pilgrims on the road as fellow Warkaris rush to help the injured. Panic spread across the procession immediately after the crash.

According to police, the truck belonged to the Dindi of Rangnath Maharaj from Loha in Nanded district and was one of the authorised vehicles accompanying the Palkhi procession. It struck a group of women Warkaris from the Kasbedigraj Dindi of Sangli district around 500 metres ahead of the Belsar Toll Plaza towards Jejuri.

Three women devotees died in the accident, while seven others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Jejuri for treatment.

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A preliminary investigation indicates that the 70-year-old truck driver, who was reportedly unwell and taking medication for fever and cold, lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake another vehicle, causing it to veer into the pilgrims. The driver has been detained, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar also visited the injured devotees in hospital and directed officials to ensure they receive the best possible treatment.