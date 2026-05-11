Beed Teacher Duped Of ₹1.55 Lakh In Kaij Using ‘Money Fell On Road’ Trick | Representative Image

Beed: A school teacher was allegedly duped and robbed of Rs 1.55 lakh by unidentified thieves in Kaij town of Beed district after the accused used a distraction tactic to steal cash kept on his two-wheeler, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday near a grocery shop on the Kaij–Ambajogai road. Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons and launched a search operation.

About The Incident…

According to police, the victim, Dadasaheb Gaikwad, works as an assistant teacher at Swami Vivekanand Secondary School. He had withdrawn the money for well-digging work earlier in the day.

Officials said Gaikwad withdrew Rs 1.05 lakh from Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Bank and another Rs 50,000 from Maharashtra Gramin Bank. He reportedly kept the entire amount in a tiffin box and was returning home on his motorcycle.

Police Suspect The Crime Was Pre-Planned…

While he was passing a grocery shop, one of the accused allegedly approached him and told him that money had fallen on the road. When Gaikwad stopped his vehicle and went back to check, another accomplice allegedly stole the tiffin box containing the cash from the vehicle and escaped.

Police suspect the crime was pre-planned. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused may have been following Gaikwad from the bank and monitoring his movements before carrying out the theft.

Investigation Is Ongoing…

After receiving information about the incident, Assistant Police Inspector Raju Waghmare and his team rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

Police have collected CCTV footage from nearby areas, including the banks and surrounding roads, and are analysing the recordings to identify the suspects. Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused soon.