Mumbai Crime: Bandra Salesman Duped Of ₹20,000 In Fake Currency Swap By Man On Motorcycle

Mumbai: The Bandra police have registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a salesman in Bandra West on Sunday of Rs20,000 in fake currency swap.

The Trap

The salesman Ravishakar Vishvakarma, 27, who works at a party decoration shop and resides in Khar East, said the man visited the shop around 12.20pm, asking about decorative items while talking on his phone. The man claimed to have bundles of Rs10 notes. Vishvakarma, needing smaller currency for his sister’s marriage, agreed to exchange 40 bundles of Rs500 notes for 20 bundles of Rs10 notes.

The man offered to take him to his office near St. Andrew’s High School on a motorcycle. Upon reaching the location, the man collected the Rs500 notes, asked Vishvakarma to get off the bike, and fled with the cash. Vishvakarma tried to chase him, but the man escaped.

