Beed: Speeding Pickup Van Mows Down Youth In Kaij; Dies During Treatment | Sourced

Beed: A 26-year-old man succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment after being hit by a speeding pickup van on the Kaij-Dharur road near Tambwa in Kaij tehsil, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Indramohan Karad, a resident of Tambwa in Kaij tehsil.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6pm on Friday when Karad was standing by the roadside near his agricultural field in the Vitthalwadi area of Tambwa. A pickup van (MH-44-U-2270), travelling from Kaij towards Dharur, allegedly went out of the driver's control and rammed into him with great force.

Local residents rushed the seriously injured Karad to the Sub-District Hospital in Kaij. He was later referred to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital, Ambajogai, for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday.

His last rites were performed at Tambwa village on Saturday morning. He is survived by his parents, wife and a young daughter.

Following the incident, Police Sub-Inspector Asad Shaikh, Assistant Police Inspector Pralhad Chavan, Jamadar Phulchand Sanap, and police constables Umesh Aghav and Mahavir Sonawane visited the spot and conducted a panchnama.

The pickup van involved in the accident has been seized and brought to the Kaij Police Station. However, the driver fled the scene and remains absconding.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Indramohan Karad, police have registered a case against the unidentified driver for causing death by negligence and allegedly drunken driving. The investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Pralhad Chavan under the supervision of Police Inspector Swapnil Unawane.