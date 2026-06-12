Beed: Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre Inaugurated At District Hospital | Sourced

In a significant initiative aimed at safeguarding the welfare and rights of senior citizens, a Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre was inaugurated at the District Hospital in Beed on Thursday. The centre has been established jointly by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Beed, and the District Hospital.

The facility was inaugurated by Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Dinesh P Surana.

Among those present on the occasion were DLSA Secretary Dr Wahab A Sayyed, Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Salunke, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr Nagesh Chavan, DLSA Superintendent ST Shinde, and officials and staff members of both the District Legal Services Authority and the District Hospital.

As part of the programme, an elderly woman was provided with a sari, blouse and a walker by the District Legal Services Authority. Arrangements were also made for her accommodation at the Loknete Gopinathrao Munde Old Age Home in Ghatsawali village in Beed taluka.

Addressing the gathering, Judge Surana said that the Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre had been established in accordance with the NALSA Legal Services Scheme for Senior Citizens, 2016, to ensure legal aid, medical assistance and access to various government welfare schemes for elderly citizens.

He said the centre would help protect the legal rights of senior citizens and provide guidance regarding the support services available to them. He appealed to senior citizens and other needy persons to make full use of the facility.

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DLSA Secretary Dr Wahab A Sayyed and Dr Nagesh Chavan also addressed the gathering and spoke about the importance of coordinated support mechanisms for the elderly.

A tree plantation programme was also organised on the premises of the Government Nursing College attached to the District Hospital. On the occasion, Judge Surana planted a sapling.

Tatvashil Kamble conducted the proceedings, while Ashok Tangade proposed the vote of thanks.