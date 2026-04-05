Beed Sees Surge In Illegal Statue Installations; 128 Erected In 27 Months

Beed Municipal Council | Wikipedia

Beed district has witnessed a sharp rise in the installation of statues over the past two years, with as many as 128 statues erected between 2024 and early 2026, raising concerns over law and order, administrative regulation, and communal sensitivity.

According to official data, over 100 criminal cases have been registered in connection with unauthorised statue installations, while preventive action has been initiated against nearly 500 persons. Despite enforcement measures, the pace of installations has continued, prompting authorities to review regulatory mechanisms.

Officials said the number of installations has increased significantly since 2024. Many of these were carried out without obtaining mandatory government permissions, often leading to disputes over locations, community sentiments, and public order.

Police sources indicated that several cases required immediate intervention to prevent tensions or possible unrest. The administration fears that unchecked installations may create law-and-order challenges in sensitive areas.

What does the 2017 government resolution say?

As per a 2017 state government resolution, prior permission is compulsory before installing statues of national leaders, social reformers, or eminent personalities.

The process requires proposals to be routed through local self-government bodies and examined by a district-level committee headed by the District Collector. Final approval is granted only after scrutiny by the State Home Department.

However, officials admitted that many recent installations bypassed these procedures.

Guidelines for statue installation

The government has laid down specific guidelines, including that prior administrative approval is mandatory; installations must not obstruct traffic or public movement; technical clearance regarding structure, safety, and site suitability is required; and public order and communal harmony must be ensured.

Who grants permission?

Permission involves multiple levels of scrutiny, including recommendation by the concerned local body, review by the district committee chaired by the Collector, inputs from police authorities, and final clearance from the State Government.

Responsibility of organisers

Authorities clarified that organisers must obtain all statutory permissions and ensure that no unauthorised construction takes place. Local bodies and police departments are responsible for monitoring compliance and preventing illegal installations.

Statistical snapshot

90 statues were installed in 2024, 32 in 2025, and 6 in early 2026, taking the total to 128 in 27 months.

Risk of social tensions

Officials warned that politically or socially motivated installations, if carried out without consensus, could trigger tensions. The administration has emphasised stricter enforcement to prevent disputes and maintain communal harmony.