Beed: Sant Dnyaneshwarnagar Women Stage Protest Over Drinking Water Shortage | Sourced

Beed: Women residents of Sant Dnyaneshwarnagar staged a protest in front of the Beed Municipal Council on Wednesday morning, demanding a regular supply of drinking water.

A memorandum highlighting their grievances was submitted to the Vice-President of the Beed Municipal Council, Vinod Muluk.

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According to residents, the locality has been facing an acute shortage of drinking water for the past 10 to 15 days. The protesters also demanded the installation of a valve to ensure adequate water pressure during supply.

The women warned that they would launch an intensified agitation if their demands are not addressed at the earliest.

Among those who participated in the protest were Madhavi Maske, Vijaya Ghadage, Vijaya Kale, Geeta Pawar, Sunita Chavan, Jyoti Suryavanshi, Rekha Jagtap, Surekha Suryavanshi, Rohini Dake, Poonam Jogdand, Pratiksha Raut, and Anita Gore.