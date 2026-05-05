Beed: Protesters Seek Capital Punishment In Nasrapur Rape & Murder Case | Sourced

Beed: Public outrage has intensified across Maharashtra following the brutal sexual assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village of Bhor tehsil in Pune district. In response, a protest demonstration was held in front of the district collector’s office, demanding the harshest possible punishment for the accused on Monday.

The protest, led by social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale, called for speedy justice in the case. Protesters demanded that the trial be conducted in a fast-track court, the chargesheet be filed within 30 days, and immediate justice be ensured for the victim’s family.

“Many cases see strong announcements initially, but trials remain pending for years. At least in this case, decisive and urgent action must be taken,” the protesters said.

The demonstrators strongly demanded capital punishment for the accused. They also condemned police action, alleging a lathi-charge on protesters who were agitating for justice.

Following the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted through the district collector to Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Among those who participated in the protest were Shaikh Younus, Ramnath Khod, Mubeen Sheikh, Syed Sadeque, Ramdhan Jamale, Bajirao Dhakne, DG Tandale, Dr Sanjay Tandale, Kishkindha Panchal, and Mustaque Shaikh.