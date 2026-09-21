Beed: Police Sub-Inspector Booked For Raping Woman, Absconding

Representative Photo | FPJ

Beed: A police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to Wadwani police station has been booked for allegedly raping a woman at her residence two days ago.

The accused officer, identified as PSI Ganesh Rathod, was booked nearly 48 hours after the alleged incident under Section 64(2)(a)(i) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Crime Reg. No. 197/2026), following the intervention of the Superintendent of Police.

According to the woman’s complaint, she is originally from Harishchandra Pimpri in Wadwani tehsil and had been residing in a rented room in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk area of Wadwani for the past few months. The accused officer allegedly phoned her late at night two days ago, claiming that he would “settle all pending matters related to a police case filed against her” and said he was coming to her house.

Upon entering her residence, Rathod allegedly told her that he liked her and sexually assaulted her.

The case has also raised questions over the conduct of local police. Around midnight after the alleged incident, the woman was reportedly seen crying on a street in Wadwani and repeatedly saying that she had been violated. Video footage that has surfaced purportedly shows two patrolling personnel from Wadwani police station and a patrol vehicle interacting with the woman, along with an ambulance arriving at the scene.

The woman allegedly pleaded for help, but local police reportedly did not immediately register her complaint or initiate action against their colleague.

Sources said that although the in-charge of Wadwani police station is a woman officer, the FIR against the accused PSI was not registered immediately.

The woman directly approached the Superintendent of Police on Sunday and narrated the incident. An FIR was subsequently registered against Rathod. Demands have now been raised for a thorough and impartial probe into the entire episode, along with strict disciplinary and legal action against the accused officer.

Majalgaon Pink Squad chief Sachin Duronachaya said that Rathod was absconding.