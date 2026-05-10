Beed Police Detain Two Habitual Offenders Under MPDA Act, Shift Them To Harsul Jail | Representative Image

Beed: Two habitual offenders from Beed district have been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and sent to Harsul Central Prison in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Friday.

The action was taken by the district administration and police as part of an ongoing crackdown on organised crime, hooliganism, illegal sand activities and other unlawful operations in the district.

The detention orders were issued under the guidance of Beed Collector Vivek Johnson and Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

The accused have been identified as Somnath Ashok Phad (31), a resident of Dharmapuri in Parli Vaijnath tehsil, and Vishnu Bhimrao Rathod (32) from Kusalwadi Tanda in Ambajogai tehsil.

According to police, Phad has several criminal cases registered against him, including attempt to murder, illegal possession of weapons, assault, trespassing, criminal intimidation and illegal storage and transportation of gutkha. Police had earlier initiated preventive action against him under Section 126 of the BNSS on March 25, 2025, but his alleged criminal activities continued.

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Multiple Cases Against Accused…

Rathod faces multiple cases related to the manufacture, possession, transportation and sale of illicit liquor. Preventive action had earlier been taken against him under Section 93 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act on February 12, 2025. However, police said there was no improvement in his conduct.

Following the collector’s orders, police teams detained both accused on May 8. After completing legal formalities, they were shifted to Harsul Central Prison under MPDA detention.

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Strict Action Will Continue…

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar and other senior officers along with teams from the Local Crime Branch, Parli Rural Police Station and Bardapur Police Station.

SP Navneet Kanwat warned that strict action will continue against sand smugglers, illegal gutkha traders, black market operators, extortionists, communal troublemakers, gambling operators and those involved in illicit liquor businesses. Police said stringent laws, including MCOCA, will be used whenever required to control organised crime in the district.