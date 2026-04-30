Indore's Habitual Drug Offender Sent To Bhopal Central Jail Under PIT NDPS Act

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked and arrested a habitual offender under the PIT NDPS Act on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Bharat alias Langda, has been sent to Bhopal Central Jail for six months.

Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh directed strict action against habitual criminals involved in the illegal narcotics trade in the city. Following these instructions, Bhanwarkuan police station staff took action against the suspect.

According to the police, Bharat was found to be a habitual offender involved in the illegal drug trade. Several cases under the NDPS Act were already registered against him at the Bhanwarkuan police station for the illegal sale of narcotic substances.

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After proper legal process and communication with the Commissioner of Indore Division, an order was passed under the PIT NDPS Act to detain him for six months in Central Jail, Bhopal. Following the order, TI Santosh Dudhi formed a team, immediately arrested Bharat and sent him to jail.