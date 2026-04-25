Man Arrested Under PIT NDPS Act For Drug Trade In Indore; Sent to Bhopal Jail

Indore News: Three Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Investment |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man involved in the illegal narcotics trade under the PIT NDPS Act, an officer said on Friday. The suspect will be sent to Central Jail in Bhopal for six months.

Police said Rehan, a resident of Khajrana, was involved in the illegal drug trade and had multiple criminal cases registered against him, including two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was suspected of helping spread drug addiction among youth in the city.

Following directions from the Commissioner of Police (CP) to take strict action against the illegal narcotics business, police prepared a case against Rehan under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act.

Based on the report submitted by the DCP Zone-2 and the additional CP, Divisional Commissioner Sudama Khade passed an order on Apr 2, 2026, directing that the suspect be detained in Bhopal jail for six months. Khajrana police have now formally arrested him, and he is being sent to Central Jail, Bhopal.