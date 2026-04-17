Beed LCB Seizes Banned Gutka Worth ₹2.45 Lakh | Representative Image

Beed: In a decisive strike against the sale of prohibited substances, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Beed Police raided a commercial shop in Rajuri (Navgan) in Beed tehsil on Thursday and seized a large cache of banned tobacco products valued at ₹2,45,328.

The operation took place on Thursday morning following a tip-off received by the LCB team while on patrol. Acting under the directives of Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad, a specialised squad led by PSI Shriram Khatavkar executed the raid at a shop located opposite the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Rajuri (Navgan).

The police detained Vikas Mahadev Tule (30), a resident of Rajuri (Navgan).

A variety of flavoured tobacco and gutka products from different brands, all of which are strictly prohibited in the state of Maharashtra, were found stockpiled for sale.

The market value of the seized goods is estimated at approximately ₹2,45,328.

The process of registering a formal First Information Report (FIR) against the accused is currently underway at the Beed Rural Police Station.

The successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Sachin Pandkar, and LCB PI Shivaji Bantewad. The raiding team included personnel Rahul Shinde, Govind Rakh, Somnath Gaikwad, Balu Sanap, Manoj Parjane, Ashfaq Syed, and Nitin Wadmare.