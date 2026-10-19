Beed Police Crack 5-Year-Old Case, Rescue Missing Girl; 4 Arrested | AI-generated

Beed: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Beed district police has solved a five-year-old missing person case, busting a suspected gang involved in child trafficking and illegal child marriage. Four people, including two women and two men, have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and sale of a girl who went missing at the age of 13.

The case dates back to 2021, when an FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivajinagar police station. The investigation was later transferred to the AHTU but hit multiple dead ends over the years, despite successive investigating officers reopening the case and conducting searches across Beed and other districts in Maharashtra.

The breakthrough came when Assistant Police Inspector (API) Janabai Sangale took up the cold case, re-examining the evidence and questioning witnesses. Suspecting that the missing girl had been trafficked, the unit activated its network of confidential informants.

Acting on a tip-off that the victim and the accused were residing in Govindwadi in Georai tehsil of Beed district, an AHTU team laid a trap on October 17, 2026. The team rescued the victim and detained the suspects before handing them over to Shivajinagar police station.

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According to investigators, the victim’s statement revealed that she had allegedly been kidnapped by a woman who initially negotiated to sell her in Mumbai for ₹5 lakh. When that deal fell through, another woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar allegedly sold the girl to a man from Govindwadi for ₹1 lakh. Around three years ago, the accused allegedly arranged the minor’s illegal marriage at a math (monastery) in Paithan, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh. The raiding team comprised API Janabai Sangale, Assistant Sub-Inspector Usha Chaure, Head Constables Pradeep Yewale and Ashok Shinde, and police personnel Bhausaheb Karle and Sandeep Garje.

Further investigation is underway at Shivajinagar police station.