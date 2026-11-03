Beed: NCP (SP) Seeks Farm Relief Through Road Blockade | Facebook

Beed: With the kharif crop completely lost and hopes for the rabi season fading, farmers grappling with mounting debt took to the streets along with their cattle to stage a massive 'rasta roko' protest at Charatha Phata near Beed on Monday morning.

The demonstration, organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), was led by its district unit president, Rajendra Maske. Farmers, dairy producers and agricultural labourers arrived in bullock carts and with their livestock to participate in the protest. Maske warned that the rural economy faced an imminent collapse unless the state government intervened immediately with comprehensive financial relief.

"Merely issuing government resolutions (GRs) and making hollow announcements will not save our farmers," Maske said, addressing the gathering. "While the state has declared drought conditions, no relief measures have been implemented on the ground. The administration shows no urgency, leaving farmers to battle for survival with empty pockets."

The protesters submitted a charter of demands to Beed Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke at the protest site, seeking immediate disbursement of financial assistance and reconsideration of a blanket farm loan waiver.

Read Also Pune To Navi Mumbai: How Alankar Police Chased Kidnappers Across Expressway To Rescue Businessman

Several party functionaries and prominent leaders joined the protest, including Shivraj Bangar, Subhash Sapkal, Shaikh Aqueel, Rajendra Mote, Balasaheb More, Bhagwat Maske, Mauli Shinde, Pravin Anerao and Narayan Gavte. Farmers also participated in the agitation.