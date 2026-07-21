Beed: NCP-SP Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Protest, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | Sourced

Beed: The NCP-SP on Monday staged a sit-in protest (dharna) outside the Collector's office, condemning the Union government's silence over the ongoing nationwide student protests led by educationist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protest witnessed the participation of state, district and tehsil-level office-bearers, along with representatives of the party's women and student wings, party workers and students.

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Following the demonstration, a delegation submitted a memorandum to the Collector. The party demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on moral grounds, strict action against those responsible for examination paper leaks, and urgent measures to make the education system transparent, credible and student-centric.

Protesters alleged that repeated paper leaks and examination irregularities have jeopardised the academic and professional future of lakhs of students. The demonstrators raised slogans against alleged corruption in the education system, irregularities in examinations and what they termed injustice towards students.

Addressing the gathering, NCP (SP) Beed district president Rajendra Maske criticised the Centre.

"The youth of this country are working hard for a better future. However, repeated paper leaks, cancellation of examinations, delays in recruitment and corruption in the education system have shattered their aspirations. Accepting moral responsibility for these failures, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign immediately," Maske said.

Party leaders said the NCP-SP would intensify its agitation across Maharashtra to seek justice for students and youth.