Beed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Backs Demand For Minority Protection Law | Facebook

Beed: NCP MLA from Georai, Vijaysinh Pandit, has extended his support to the proposed agitation demanding the enactment of a Minority Protection Law in Maharashtra. The protest is scheduled to be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking to representatives of the Minority Protection Sangharsh Samiti, Pandit assured that he would raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly through a calling attention motion. He also said he would visit the protest site at Azad Maidan to express solidarity with the movement.

The agitation has been organised by the Minority Protection Sangharsh Samiti to press for a dedicated law aimed at safeguarding minority communities in the state, including Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs.

The organisers stated that the proposed legislation is necessary to curb incidents such as mob lynching, communal violence, hate speech, and the circulation of inflammatory content on social media that creates tension between communities.

Committee members thanked MLA Pandit for publicly supporting the movement. Among those present at the meeting were Beed Municipal representatives Shaikh Mujib and Beed Municipal Council sanitation committee chairman Shaikh Nizam, said Iliyas Inamdar, convenor of the Minority Sangharsh Samiti.