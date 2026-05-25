 Beed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Backs Demand For Minority Protection Law
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Backs Demand For Minority Protection Law

Beed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Backs Demand For Minority Protection Law

The organisers stated that the proposed legislation is necessary to curb incidents such as mob lynching, communal violence, hate speech, and the circulation of inflammatory content on social media that creates tension between communities

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, May 25, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Beed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Backs Demand For Minority Protection Law
Beed: NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit Backs Demand For Minority Protection Law | Facebook

Beed: NCP MLA from Georai, Vijaysinh Pandit, has extended his support to the proposed agitation demanding the enactment of a Minority Protection Law in Maharashtra. The protest is scheduled to be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking to representatives of the Minority Protection Sangharsh Samiti, Pandit assured that he would raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly through a calling attention motion. He also said he would visit the protest site at Azad Maidan to express solidarity with the movement.

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Detain Man For Flashing Himself At Woman Within 48 Hours
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Detain Man For Flashing Himself At Woman Within 48 Hours

The agitation has been organised by the Minority Protection Sangharsh Samiti to press for a dedicated law aimed at safeguarding minority communities in the state, including Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs.

The organisers stated that the proposed legislation is necessary to curb incidents such as mob lynching, communal violence, hate speech, and the circulation of inflammatory content on social media that creates tension between communities.

Read Also
Pune Administration Imposes Prohibitory Orders For 14 Days Amid West Asian Tensions – Here's All...
Pune Administration Imposes Prohibitory Orders For 14 Days Amid West Asian Tensions – Here's All...

Committee members thanked MLA Pandit for publicly supporting the movement. Among those present at the meeting were Beed Municipal representatives Shaikh Mujib and Beed Municipal Council sanitation committee chairman Shaikh Nizam, said Iliyas Inamdar, convenor of the Minority Sangharsh Samiti.

Follow us on