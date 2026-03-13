Beed: Miscreant Vandalises 8 CCTV Cameras At Zilla Parishad School In Ashti's Kada | Sourced

Beed: An unidentified miscreant created havoc at the Zilla Parishad Central Primary School in Kada in Ashti tehsil by entering the premises late Tuesday night and vandalising school property. The accused, who covered his head with a bag to conceal his identity, smashed as many as eight CCTV cameras and broke the locks of four classrooms, officials said.

According to the information received, the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown person trespassed onto the school campus. After entering the premises, the intruder damaged CCTV cameras installed both outside and inside the classrooms, causing significant damage to government property.

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when the school peon arrived and noticed the vandalism. Following this, headmaster Uddhav Sonawane informed the School Management Committee about the incident. Subsequently, constable Bhausaheb Aher from the Ashti Police Station visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection.

Notably, a similar incident had taken place at the same school about two years ago when CCTV cameras were vandalised and a television set was stolen. The repeated targeting of the school has sparked anger among parents and educationists in the area.

Police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed by the headmaster, and efforts are underway to identify the accused and ascertain the motive behind the act.