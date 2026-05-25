Beed: Married Woman Alleges Repeated Rape, Blackmail By Ex-Panchayat Samiti Chief's Son | Representative Image

Beed: In a shocking incident, a married woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by accused Amar Kiran Bangar, the son of a former chairman of the Patoda Panchayat Samiti.

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar Police Station following the victim’s formal complaint.

According to the complaint, the woman, originally from the Charhata Road area of Beed city and currently residing in Shahada in Nandurbar district, alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her multiple times in both Beed and Nandurbar. She further claimed that he threatened to kill her if she approached the police.

The complainant alleged that Bangar continuously blackmailed her and even administered sedatives to exploit her vulnerability before sexually assaulting her.

The accused allegedly extorted large sums of money from the woman and her family by threatening to defame them. Fearing social humiliation, the victim’s family reportedly paid substantial amounts, but the harassment allegedly continued unabated.

Unable to bear the ordeal any longer, the woman finally approached the police seeking justice.

Shivajinagar Police have registered a case against the accused under sections related to rape, extortion and administration of intoxicants for exploitation. Police teams have reportedly been dispatched to trace and arrest him.

The case has drawn attention in the district, with many closely watching the pace and fairness of the police investigation, given the accused’s political connections.