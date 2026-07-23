Beed: Incessant Rain Brings Relief To Farmers, Woes For Commuters

Parli Vaijnath bus station turned muddy and slippery following continuous rainfall on Wednesday | Sourced

Beed: After a fortnight-long dry spell, Beed district has been receiving intermittent light showers since Tuesday evening. While the rainfall has brought much-needed relief to farmers, it has also disrupted normal life, making roads slippery in Beed town and other parts of the district.

Having completed kharif sowing, farmers were anxiously awaiting rain to support crop growth. In the absence of rainfall over the past two weeks, standing kharif crops had begun to wither, raising fears of re-sowing. However, the timely showers have revived crops and eased farmers' concerns.

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Reports from Ashti, Patoda, Georai, Shirur Kasar, Majalgaon, Wadwani, Dharur, Kaij, Ambajogai and Parli Vaijnath indicate intermittent light rainfall.

Meanwhile, the ongoing ₹22-crore road construction project in Beed town has added to commuters' woes. With several roads dug up or left unfinished, the rain has made them muddy and slippery, causing inconvenience to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

According to official sources, the district recorded an average rainfall of 10.2 mm in the last 24 hours.

Tehsil-wise rainfall recorded during the period was: Beed – 11.2 mm, Patoda – 11.1 mm, Ashti – 7 mm, Georai – 9 mm, Shirur Kasar – 6.9 mm, Majalgaon – 7 mm, Ambajogai – 11.9 mm, Kaij – 13 mm, Parli Vaijnath – 8.3 mm, Dharur – 11.6 mm and Wadwani – 7.9 mm.