Beed IMA Bags 2 State Awards For 2nd Year In A Row | Sourced

Beed: The Beed branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has brought laurels to the district by winning two prestigious state-level awards for the second consecutive year. Three doctors from the branch were also honoured individually for their contributions to the state IMA.

The awards were presented at MASTACON 2026, the state-level IMA conference held in Nagpur on November 14. The Beed branch received the Best Medium Branch Award and the Best Eco-Friendly Branch Award in recognition of its organisational achievements and environmental initiatives.

The awards were presented to Beed IMA office-bearers by Maharashtra IMA president Dr Santosh Kulkarni, president-elect Dr Manjusha Giri, Dr Vasant Lunge and Dr Rashmi Mehta.

The achievement was attributed to the leadership of Beed IMA president Dr Anant Mule and secretary Dr Amol Gite, along with vice-president Dr Santosh Shinde, joint secretary Dr Rahul Waghmare, treasurer Dr Rajani Mote, Dr Rohan Gaikwad and the active participation of all members.

The women's wing played a significant role in securing the Best Eco-Friendly Branch Award. Its president, Dr Sunita Barkul, led environmental conservation initiatives, supported by Dr Devyani Kharwadkar, Dr Usha Dhage, Dr Pooja Mane and Dr Jaishree Bangar.

In another recognition, Dr Sunita Barkul, Dr Anurag Pangrikar and Dr Sanjay Kadam received the President's Appreciation Award for their contributions to the state IMA.

Expressing their gratitude, Dr Mule and Dr Gite said the awards were dedicated to every member of the Beed IMA. They said the achievement was the result of collective efforts, cooperation, participation and trust, and belonged to the entire IMA family rather than any individual.