Beed: Georai Police Seize Illegal Sand-Laden Pickup Worth ₹9.06 Lakh | Representational Image

Beed: Acting against illegal sand transportation, Georai police seized a pickup truck carrying illegally excavated sand and confiscated property worth ₹9.06 lakh in Georai town on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat had directed the police to curb illegal mining activities. During a night patrol at around 12.15am on Friday, police intercepted an unregistered pickup on the Shivajinagar-Kolher Road in Georai town.

According to police, the vehicle was transporting illegally extracted sand without the required permit, allegedly for commercial sale. The driver was taken into custody, and the pickup, along with the sand, collectively valued at ₹9.06 lakh, was seized.

Based on a complaint lodged by Police Constable Jitendra Ovhal, Georai Police Station registered Crime No. 419/2026 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Katke.

The team comprised Police Inspector Kishor Pawar, PSI Atul Kumar Lande, PSI Samadhan Daud, Police Constables Kalyan Rathod, Goraksh Doke and Jitendra Ovhal.