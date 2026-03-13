Beed Forest Water Crisis: Animals Move Towards Human Settlements In Search Of Water | FPJ Photo

Beed: With the advent of summer, temperatures have significantly increased, resulting in large-scale evaporation of water. This has led to a sharp decline in water levels in natural sources such as ponds, storage tanks and dams. As a result, several artificial waterholes in forest areas under the Karchundi range in Beed taluka, including the Belgaon, Pimpirnai, Phukewadi and Somnathwadi regions, have completely dried up.

Due to this situation, wild animals such as deer, peacocks, monkeys and other species are facing an acute shortage of drinking water. In search of water, many of them are increasingly moving towards human settlements and village ponds.

Several artificial waterholes created by the Forest Department have remained dry for long periods, as water is not being supplied regularly. In some locations, water released nearly a month ago has become unfit for drinking due to the accumulation of algae.

As wildlife approaches human habitation in search of water, the risk of attacks by stray dogs and fatal collisions with unidentified vehicles has increased.

Considering the growing threat to wildlife, social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale has urged officials of the Forest Department to ensure a regular supply of clean water in artificial waterholes to safeguard wild animals during the summer season.