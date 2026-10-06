Beed: Flesh Trade Racket Busted At Ambajogai Lodge, 2 Booked | Representational Image

Beed: In a targeted crackdown on an alleged flesh trade racket, local police raided Janata Lodge, situated behind the central bus stand in Ambajogai, on Monday afternoon. Two individuals were booked, and cash along with other evidence was seized.

The accused have been identified as Narayan Venkatrao Gunde and Sachin Jagannath Dudhani, both residents of Prashant Nagar near the bus station area in Ambajogai.

Acting on specific information that a woman from another district was being trafficked and forced into sex work at the lodge, a police team conducted the raid at around 5:50pm.

During the search, police recovered ₹5,500 in cash and an old mobile phone valued at ₹10,000 from Dudhani's possession. An additional ₹12,400 in cash, another handset worth ₹10,000 and six packets of contraceptives were recovered from the room.

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Based on a complaint lodged by Meera Mahadev Redekar, an FIR was registered at Ambajogai City Police Station under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7(2)(b) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

According to the police, the accused lured the woman to the lodge and allegedly exploited her for commercial gain.