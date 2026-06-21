Beed Farmers Protest 'Deceptive' Loan Waiver, Seek Blanket Relief | Sourced

Farmers launched a scathing attack on the state government, terming the recent loan waiver scheme a "deceptive ploy." Under the banner of the 'Shetkari Hakk Morcha' (Farmers' Rights Front), protesters led by Rajendra Amte held a demonstration at Barhanpur in Beed tehsil on Saturday, where they publicly burnt copies of the government’s loan waiver Government Resolution (GR) to signal their dissent.

Accusing the government of misplaced priorities, Amte questioned the administration's financial focus. "The government has ample funds to orchestrate 'Operation Tiger,' 'Operation TMC,' 'Operation AAP,' and 'Operation NCP' to break political parties and poach MPs," Amte said. "But when it comes to the survival of the farming community, they claim there is no money. Why is there no fund for a comprehensive, blanket loan waiver?"

The protesters also highlighted the plight of farmers in Beed district who were devastated by heavy rains last year. Despite the extent of the damage, which wiped out entire village crops, farmers report that they are yet to receive their crop insurance payouts.

"The district faced catastrophic losses due to excessive rainfall, yet the farmers have been left in the lurch," said the group in a joint statement. "We demand that the government immediately release the outstanding crop insurance for the previous year."

The Shetkari Hakk Morcha has announced that it will intensify its struggle. The group is currently conducting a grassroots awareness campaign across villages in the district, exposing what they describe as the "hollow promises" of the state government's current debt relief policy.

The demonstration saw active participation from several farmer representatives, including Kashinath Lande, Atul Lande, Mohan Lande, Bansi Kanade, Ram Chirke, Machhindra Lande, Narayan Lande, Nilesh Mane, Chandrasen Kshirsagar, Suresh Lande, Dadasaheb Lande and Gorakh Shinde, among others.

As the protest gains momentum, the farming community in Beed has demanded an immediate policy shift, urging the state to prioritise the welfare of debt-ridden agriculturists over political manoeuvring.