Beed Farmers Demand Immediate Cloud Seeding As Crops Wither | Sourced

Beed: With a prolonged dry spell threatening crops across the district, the Shetkari Hakk Morcha has urged the government and administration to immediately undertake cloud-seeding operations to save farmers' crops.

“Farmers’ soybean crops are withering due to a lack of rainfall. Before the cotton crop is completely destroyed, the government and administration must immediately conduct a cloud-seeding experiment. This will help save farmers; otherwise, they will be pushed into severe distress,” farmer and activist Rajendra Amte said while submitting a memorandum at the district collector’s office.

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Amte said farmers had spent lakhs of rupees on seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs. Many had already undertaken re-sowing after the first crop failed and were cultivating cotton, soybean and tur.

“Farmers have suffered huge losses due to inadequate rainfall. If the government does not take immediate measures, farmers will be driven to the brink of ruin. The government should therefore undertake cloud seeding without delay,” the memorandum said.

The delegation said the district was facing the threat of drought and urged the government to act before the situation worsened.

“Instead of taking measures after a drought has struck, the government should conduct cloud seeding before the situation becomes critical. If rainfall is triggered in time, crops can be saved and problems related to drinking water and fodder for livestock can also be avoided,” Amte said.

Conduct cloud seeding while clouds remain

“If the government genuinely wants to save farmers, it should conduct cloud-seeding operations while rain-bearing clouds are still present in the sky. Otherwise, farmers will face devastation. Taking a decision on cloud seeding in the larger public interest is therefore important,” Amte said.