Beed Farmer Dies Of Electric Shock While Preparing Cattle Feed On Pola Festival | Sourced

Beed: A 44-year-old farmer died of an electric shock while preparing fodder for his cattle at his farm shed in Chikhli in Ashti tehsil on Thursday morning, coinciding with the Pola festival, which is traditionally dedicated to honouring bullocks and expressing gratitude for their contribution to farming.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shahaji Laxman Aware (44), a resident of Chikhli in Ashti tehsil.

According to reports, Aware had bathed his bullocks at his home on Thursday morning as part of the Pola celebrations. After completing the customary preparations, he went to the fodder-cutting machine near his house to prepare feed for the bulls and other cattle.

At around 8.30am, while operating the fodder-cutting machine, Aware reportedly suffered a severe electric shock after an electrical current passed through a wire or the machine’s metal component. He collapsed on the spot.

Family members and neighbours rushed to his aid and disconnected the power supply, but Aware had already succumbed to the shock.

He was taken to the rural hospital in Ashti, where medical officials examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

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A postmortem examination was subsequently conducted and the body was handed over to his relatives.

Aware was known in the village as a hardworking and affable farmer. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

His death on the day of the Pola festival cast a pall of gloom over Chikhli village. His last rites were performed in the village on Thursday afternoon in the presence of relatives and villagers.