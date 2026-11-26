Beed Drought Fuels Water Tanker Manufacturing Boom As Demand Surges, Fabricators Receive 25 Orders In 2 Months | Anand Chaini

Beed: While a severe drought triggered by deficit rainfall has crippled agriculture and the rural economy across the district, the escalating drinking water crisis has unexpectedly ushered in a "harvest season" of prosperity for Beed’s water tanker manufacturing sector.

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With residents in rural pockets scrambling for drinking water, both the district administration and private operators are relying heavily on tanker supplies. Consequently, local workshops are witnessing a massive rush for new water tanks, with a single tanker currently costing around ₹1.25 lakh. Demand has surged to such an extent that fabricators are working round the clock to meet deadlines.

For the past two years, satisfactory rainfall kept local water bodies brimming, eliminating the need for water tankers and bringing tank manufacturing units to a virtual standstill. However, this year’s dry spell has completely reversed the scenario. Alongside government-contracted suppliers, private tanker operators are lining up to get new tanks built. Although nature’s vagaries have compounded hardships for the general public, the crisis has generated steady employment for welding workshops, fabrication entrepreneurs, and daily-wage workers across the district.

Tanker manufacturer Vikaram Yamgar said that there was virtually no demand for tanker manufacturing over the last two years due to good rainfall. However, orders have started pouring in because of this year’s drought. In the past two months alone, he received 25 orders to build tankers.

The surge in tanker prices is not driven solely by local demand. International developments are also playing a decisive role. War-like conditions in Gulf nations have disrupted the global supply chain for raw materials, directly impacting steel prices. Steel rates have jumped by nearly 30% to 35%, forcing local fabricators to bear a heavy financial burden, Yamgar said.