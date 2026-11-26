Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage Water Floods Homes In Bhagat Singh Nagar, Annabhau Sathe Nagar For 8 Days Amid Civic Inaction | File photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stinking drainage water has been entering residents' homes in Bhagat Singh Nagar and Annabhau Sathe Nagar for the past eight days. This has once again created serious health concerns for the local population, particularly for the elderly and young children. In Annabhau Sathe Nagar, contaminated water from a drain located next to the Hanuman temple is flowing directly into the temple premises, which is deeply hurting the religious sentiments of the local residents.

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When the drainage work was being carried out, local residents had complained that the work was substandard. However, these concerns were ignored and the project was executed solely as a means to secure kickbacks. Ever since, the local residents have been suffering the consequences. Is it appropriate to feign a commitment to cleanliness through press reports while, in reality, allowing filthy drainage water to flow into people’s homes? This is the question now being raised by the local residents.

It is disheartening that despite numerous complaints filed by citizens in the past, no concrete measures have been taken yet. Is the role of these elected members limited only to seeking votes and, once elected, focusing solely on collecting their 'cut' (commissions)? For the last two to three days, despite both verbal and written complaints, Gram Panchayat officials have been evading the issue by offering flimsy excuses such as claiming they are unable to open a drainage cover.

The residents have warned to launch an intense agitation in the democratic manner if the administration continues to mislead citizens.