Police Crack Down On Illegal Activities In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District, Seize Property Worth ₹11.89 Lakh | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have launched a crackdown on illegal activities operating covertly across the district. Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav has issued strict directives to curb these operations and deter those involved. Accordingly, a special campaign is underway.

Under this operation, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and various police stations are gathering confidential information and conducting raids on gambling dens, locations involved in the illegal sale of narcotics and other places where illicit activities take place.

On Nov 23, the LCB received information that several individuals had gathered in a tin-roofed shed behind an HP petrol pump on the Sillod-Bhavan road and were gambling with money through a card game called ‘Tirat’. Acting on the information, the team raided the location and found several individuals sitting in a circle and playing the game.

During the surprise raid, the police took nine suspects into custody. The police seized ₹26,400 in cash, seven mobile phones, 14 motorcycles and gambling equipment, collectively valued at ₹10,02,400. The police registered a case at the Sillod Rural Police Station under the Maharashtra Gambling Act.

In another operation in Dongargaon Shivar, within the jurisdiction of the Sillod Rural Police Station, the police raided a gambling den and took three suspects into custody, while three others fled. The police seized ₹4,720 in cash, four mobile phones, one motorcycle and other gambling equipment, collectively worth ₹1,15,820.

In the two operations within the Sillod Rural Police Station limits, the police took 12 suspects into custody and seized property worth ₹11,18,220. The seized items included 15 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones, ₹31,120 in cash and gambling equipment.

In a separate operation on Nov 21, the LCB received information that a woman was allegedly selling cannabis in Karmad. Acting on the information, an LCB team, along with Karmad police personnel, raided the woman's residence in the presence of the authorised officer, chemical analyst, panch witnesses and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

During the search, the police seized 1.419 kg of dried cannabis (ganja), which the woman had allegedly stored in a white sack for sale. The seized contraband was worth an estimated ₹70,950. The police identified the suspect as Baby Santosh Salunke (50), a resident of Karmad. The police registered a case at the Karmad Police Station under crime register number 530/2026, invoking Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The police carried out the operations under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav and Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Swami. The teams included LCB Police Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput, Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Ghuge, Police Head Constables Sachin Rathod, Sunil Gore, Gopal Patil and Santosh Dongre and Police Constables Balbirsingh Bahure and Shivaji Magar, along with other officers and personnel from the LCB.