Beed: Delay In Releasing Gram Panchayat Funds Forces Return Of ₹15 Lakh To State

Beed Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Beed: In a major administrative lapse, lakhs of rupees sanctioned for the construction of gram panchayat buildings in Beed district under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) were returned to the state government after officials allegedly failed to release the funds on time.

Taking serious note of the delay, Beed Zilla Parishad Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Panchayat) Kishor Kale has issued show-cause notices to District Manager Ashok Kharsade and Accountant SS Burge, seeking an explanation for the lapse.

Under the scheme, ₹25 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of each of 24 gram panchayat buildings. Earlier, the first instalment of ₹74.20 lakh, at the rate of ₹3.09 lakh per gram panchayat, had already been released.

Subsequently, following an order issued by the Director of Panchayat Raj, Maharashtra, Pune, on May 19, 2026, an additional ₹15 lakh was allocated to the Beed Zilla Parishad. Based on the progress of the construction work, the amount was to be immediately released to five gram panchayats at the rate of ₹3 lakh each.

However, no action was taken to release the funds between May 19 and June 23, 2026. As a result, the amount remained unutilised within the stipulated period and had to be returned to the state government.

The incident has raised serious questions over administrative efficiency and financial management, as the delay deprived eligible gram panchayats of funds meant for infrastructure development.