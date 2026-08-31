Beed Crime: Harassed Over Infertility & ₹10 Lakh Dowry For Scorpio, 22-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband Held | Sourced

Beed: A 22-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly facing severe physical and mental harassment from her husband and in-laws over her inability to conceive and failure to bring ₹10 lakh from her parents to purchase a Mahindra Scorpio SUV in Ghodka Rajuri in Beed tehsil, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Vaishnavi, a resident of Ghodka Rajuri, consumed a poisonous substance on August 27 and succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 28.

Following a complaint lodged by her family, Pimpalner police registered a case against four persons, including her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law. Police have arrested her husband, while a manhunt has been launched to trace the remaining three accused.

According to police sources, Vaishnavi, daughter of Vachishtha Kashinath Khakre of Vakanathpur in Beed tehsil, married Sachin Navnath Rahade 18 months ago in accordance with Hindu rituals. The marriage reportedly remained cordial for the first year, after which her in-laws allegedly began harassing her over her inability to conceive.

The complaint further states that the in-laws claimed they had received inadequate dowry and demanded ₹10 lakh from Vaishnavi's parents to purchase a Scorpio. They allegedly threatened to abandon her if the demand was not met. Despite Vaishnavi's parents holding a meeting with the in-laws, explaining their financial constraints and requesting them to ensure her well-being, the alleged harassment continued.

Unable to bear the alleged abuse, Vaishnavi consumed poison at her marital home on the morning of August 27. She was initially rushed to Deep Hospital. Considering her critical condition, doctors referred her to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced treatment.

Her uncle, Bhagwat Khakre, sarpanch of Vakanathpur, admitted her to Gajanan Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where she died at around 3pm on August 28.

Based on the complaint, Pimpalner police booked Sachin Navnath Rahade, Navnath Rahade, Moharbai Rahade and Amol Rahade under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 80(2) (dowry death), 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting woman to cruelty), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vaishnavi's last rites were performed under tight police security at Ghodka Rajuri on August 30. Police Sub-Inspector Thorwe is investigating the case.