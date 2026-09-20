Beed: Cops Book DJ Operator 3 Days After Manoj Jarange's Rally | Representative Image

Beed: Three days after an unauthorised high-decibel DJ sound system was played during Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s rally in Beed, police registered a case against the vehicle operator on Friday night for violating prohibitory orders.

The incident took place around 8:10pm on September 15 near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where heavy security had been deployed to maintain law and order and regulate traffic during Jarange’s convoy movement. Police personnel noticed an open-top sound system mounted on a vehicle (MH-42-B-9677), operating under the banner ‘Kanhaiya 7/12 Neknoorwala’, blaring loud music on the western side of the square. A crowd of more than 100 people had gathered and was dancing to the music, in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed by the Additional District Collector.

Head Constable Sudarshan Raghunath Thosare confronted the operator, identified as Akshay Ramesh Daigade, a resident of Neknoor in Beed tehsil, and asked him to produce the mandatory permit from the competent authorities. Daigade failed to produce any valid documentation.

Despite the violation taking place in full public view on September 15, Shivajinagar police formally registered the First Information Report (FIR) only at 10:24pm on September 18. Daigade was booked under relevant provisions for violating administrative curbs and operating public address equipment without permission.

Addressing questions over the three-day delay and why the vehicle was not seized immediately, Shivajinagar Police Station In-charge Sheetalkumar Ballal said, “We did not have adequate manpower on the ground that night to seize the DJ unit amid the large gathering. Furthermore, the rally organisers stated that they had no connection with the sound system. The three-day delay in registering the FIR was purely due to administrative and technical procedures.”

The action comes against the backdrop of strict curbs imposed by the district administration on high-decibel sound systems, which were also prohibited during the recent Ganesh festival arrival processions. Officials maintained that public safety regulations and noise norms apply equally to all public gatherings.