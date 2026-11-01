Beed: Copper Worth ₹8.1 Lakh Seized In Parli; Shopkeeper Booked |

Beed: In a midnight raid near the Parli city flyover, local police seized 540 kilograms of copper strips worth ₹8.10 lakh, packed in nine sacks. A local shopkeeper was booked under the Maharashtra Police Act after he failed to account for the ownership and origin of the consignment.

According to police officials, the action was carried out at around 12.45am on Saturday within the jurisdiction of the Sambhajinagar police station. The suspect, identified as Shabbir Akbar Kakar (47), a resident of Kakar Mohalla in Parli, was intercepted near the flyover with nine white bags containing copper strips.

Each sack held approximately 60 kg of the metal, taking the total to 540 kg. Based on the prevailing market rate of ₹1,500 per kg, investigators estimated the total value of the seizure at ₹8.10 lakh.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Pradeep Gond conducted the panchnama and seized the consignment in the presence of two independent witnesses. Since Kakar could not provide valid documentation or a satisfactory explanation regarding the source and ownership of the metal, a non-cognisable (NC) complaint (No. 225/2026) was registered under Section 124 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

The complaint was lodged by police personnel Ganesh Yerdalwar.