Beed: Conman Held For Duping Elderly Man Of Gold Ring With 'Rudraksha' Trick | Representative pic

Beed: The Beed Local Crime Branch (LCB) on Monday arrested a 25-year-old habitual offender from Nashik who allegedly duped an elderly passenger at the Parli bus stand by promising to magically turn an ordinary pebble into a sacred rudraksha bead and fled with the victim's gold ring.

The arrested accused has been identified as Afzal Nawab Madari (25), a resident of Lakkadkot, Savargaon, in Yeola tehsil of Nashik district. Police recovered the stolen 10-gram gold ring, valued at approximately ₹1.07 lakh, from his possession.

According to investigators, the incident took place around 2pm on September 28, 2026, at the Parli bus station. The victim, Ganpat Laxman Andhale, an elderly resident of Helamb in Parli tehsil, was waiting for a bus when the accused approached him. The suspect handed Andhale a small stone, claiming he had miraculous powers to transform it into a rudraksha bead. Under the pretext of performing the trick, the accused allegedly deceived the victim and fled with his 10-gram gold ring.

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Following a complaint, a cheating case was registered at Parli City police station under Section 318(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The LCB launched a parallel investigation alongside the local police. A special detection squad led by Police Sub-Inspector Sushant Sutale analysed CCTV footage from the bus station and surrounding areas. Based on the physical description provided by the complainant and information gathered from confidential informants about habitual offenders, the team identified Madari.

A police team subsequently tracked him down to his village in Yeola, Nashik district, and took him into custody. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of the stolen ring.

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, Additional SP Chetna Tidke, Assistant SP Rishikesh Shinde and LCB Police Inspector Shivaji Bantewad. Further investigation is underway with the Parli City police.