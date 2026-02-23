Beed Conducts Police Patil Exam; 11,325 Aspirants Compete For 1,179 Posts | Representative Image

The Beed district administration on Sunday successfully conducted the written examination for the recruitment of Police Patils. As many as 11,325 candidates appeared for the test across 33 designated centres for 1,179 vacant posts in the district.

In a bid to ensure a “copy-free” and transparent process, the authorities placed all examination halls under CCTV surveillance. The move comes as part of a broader administrative crackdown on malpractice in recruitment drives.

District Collector Vivek Johnson and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jithin Rahman personally led the monitoring efforts. The top bureaucrats conducted surprise inspections at several centres to review the arrangements.

With 11,325 applicants for 1,179 positions, the competition remains stiff, with approximately 10 candidates competing for every single post. The recruitment process, which began in January, is being handled at the sub-divisional level.

According to the official schedule, the district administration aims to maintain this pace of transparency through the upcoming interview stage. Following the written test, the provisional results are expected shortly, leading to the final merit list.

Police Patil is responsible for maintaining law and order at the village level. Recently, the government has enhanced the honorarium of Police Patils from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

The examination was also held at Beed, Patoda, Majalgaon and Parli Vaijnath.