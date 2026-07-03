Beed Collector Suspends Talathi Over Illegal Land Transfer To Wife

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson | Instagram / vivek_johnson_ias

Beed: In a major crackdown on alleged irregularities in the revenue department, Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson on Wednesday suspended Talathi Rupchand Abhare, the district president of the Talathi Union, following an official inquiry that found him guilty of illegally mutating a prime, sub judice plot of land near Majalgaon town in the names of his wife and relatives.

The disciplinary action has sent shockwaves through the revenue department in Majalgaon and across the district.

According to officials, Abhare held additional charge of several villages in Majalgaon tehsil besides the main town. Leveraging his position as the district president of the Talathi Union, complaints had allegedly been mounting against him over arbitrary functioning.

The matter came to light after a written complaint was submitted to the District Collector alleging that a prime plot under Survey No. 105, located on the outskirts of Majalgaon town, had been illegally transferred despite the land being under active litigation before a court.

The departmental inquiry found that Abhare had cleared as many as 12 land mutation (pherphar) entries in a single day based on a disputed sale deed, allegedly bypassing prescribed legal and administrative procedures to benefit his family members.

Taking serious note of the allegations, Johnson ordered a detailed inquiry through the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and the Tehsildar of Majalgaon.

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The inquiry report held Abhare responsible for gross dereliction of duty, serious procedural lapses, financial irregularities and misconduct in violation of government service rules.

Based on the findings, Collector Johnson ordered Abhare's suspension with immediate effect.