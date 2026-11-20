Beed: Co-Operation Department Raids Illegal Moneylender's House In Kaij; 55 Blank Cheques, 4 Sale Deeds Seized | AI image

Beed: Acting on a complaint of illegal money lending, a joint team of the Co-operation Department and the police raided the house of Rajabhau Sukhdev Kedar at Jivachiwadi in Kaij tehsil on Thursday and seized 55 blank cheques and four sale deeds.

During the raid, the team also seized copies of four sale deeds and suspected documents containing interest calculations.

The search was conducted under Section 16 of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014, following a complaint that money was being lent without a licence.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Joint Registrar Nanasaheb Chavan and District Deputy Registrar Satish Totawar by Assistant Registrar, Kaij, Shivraj Neharkar and his team.

The administration has appealed to citizens to come forward without fear and file confidential complaints to free themselves from the clutches of illegal moneylenders. Officials said the complainant's identity would be kept confidential and immediate legal action would be taken.