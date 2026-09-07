Beed: Class 10 Student Dies After Electric Shock From Table Fan | Sourced

Beed: A 16-year-old Class 10 student died after reportedly suffering a severe electric shock from a table fan at his home in Govardhan in Parli Vaijnath tehsil on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Sudhir Gaikwad, who was studying in Class 10 at a school in Hivra. According to locals, Sudarshan belonged to a financially weak family and was the only son among three siblings.

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According to preliminary information, Sudarshan came in contact with a table fan at his house around 10pm on Saturday and suffered a severe electric shock. His family members rushed him for medical treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

Sudarshan was reportedly known as a cheerful and sociable youngster who was well-liked by people in the area. His sudden death has left residents of Govardhan deeply shocked.

The tragedy has also plunged his family into grief, as Sudarshan was their only son.

His last rites were performed around noon on Sunday. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.